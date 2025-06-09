Left Menu

Director Manish Gupta Fights Allegations, Claims Extortion Plot

Director Manish Gupta has denied allegations of assaulting his driver, claiming false accusations aimed at extortion. Gupta provided bank statements to dispute claims of unpaid wages, asserting on-time payments. He plans to take legal action against what he sees as a dangerous extortion trend targeting Bollywood figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:20 IST
Manish Gupta (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Director Manish Gupta, embroiled in legal trouble for allegedly assaulting his driver, has fiercely denied the charges. Speaking to news agency ANI, Gupta labeled the allegations as baseless and accused his driver, Rajebul Lashkar, of attempting extortion by making false claims.

Gupta refuted accusations of late salary payments, offering three years of bank statements as evidence of timely transactions. "The accusation is 100% false," Gupta stated. He emphasized the presence of consistent payments in his bank records and highlighted the driver's false statement as proof of his ulterior motives.

The director assured cooperation with police investigations and disclosed making a formal statement to the authorities. He criticized the growing extortion tactics targeting Bollywood figures, declaring intentions to pursue criminal proceedings against the driver. Gupta is facing charges under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

