RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Visit Farah for Training Camp

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to arrive in Farah for a pivotal two-day visit on June 12, according to an RSS functionary. This visit includes participation in the 'Pratham Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg', the organization's first-year training camp.

On June 13, Bhagwat will address RSS volunteers at the Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Gau-Vigyan Anusandhan evam Prashikshan Kendra located in Parkham village. Kirti Kumar, the Sangh's Prant Sah Prachar Pramukh, confirmed the schedule amidst ongoing training programs initiated on May 28 across Meerut, Uttarakhand, and Braj regions.

The training camp in Farah will conclude on June 18, with a major congregation of 'shakha tolis' scheduled for June 13, marking a significant event in the organization's calendar.