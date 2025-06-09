Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Visit Farah for Training Camp

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will visit Farah for a two-day camp starting June 12. He will address volunteers at a training session in Parkham village. A significant gathering is planned on June 13. The camp, which started on May 28, will end on June 18.

Updated: 09-06-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:21 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to arrive in Farah for a pivotal two-day visit on June 12, according to an RSS functionary. This visit includes participation in the 'Pratham Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg', the organization's first-year training camp.

On June 13, Bhagwat will address RSS volunteers at the Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Gau-Vigyan Anusandhan evam Prashikshan Kendra located in Parkham village. Kirti Kumar, the Sangh's Prant Sah Prachar Pramukh, confirmed the schedule amidst ongoing training programs initiated on May 28 across Meerut, Uttarakhand, and Braj regions.

The training camp in Farah will conclude on June 18, with a major congregation of 'shakha tolis' scheduled for June 13, marking a significant event in the organization's calendar.

