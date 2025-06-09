Left Menu

Director Manish Gupta Denies Assault Accusations, Claims Extortion Attempt

Director Manish Gupta refutes allegations of assaulting his driver and claims the accusations are part of an extortion scheme. He asserts timely salary payments and highlights evidence through bank statements. Gupta intends to pursue legal action and emphasizes the threat of extortion schemes in Bollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:21 IST
Manish Gupta (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director Manish Gupta has categorically denied allegations of assaulting his driver, asserting that the claims are false and an attempt at extortion. In a statement to ANI, Gupta insisted that the accusations are baseless and aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Gupta addressed the claim of non-payment of salary, presenting bank statements as evidence of consistent payments over three years. 'The accusations regarding delayed salary payments are entirely unfounded, and my bank records clearly reflect timely payouts,' Gupta said.

He has engaged in police cooperation, providing statements and intends to counter the claims legally. 'This is not just an attack on me, but an extortion racket targeting Bollywood personalities. We must take a stand against such threats,' Gupta added. He faces charges under sections 118(2), 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

