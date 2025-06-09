AI Art Clash: Getty Images Takes on Stability AI in Landmark Copyright Trial

In a courtroom showdown that pits technology against intellectual property rights, Getty Images has squared off against artificial intelligence firm Stability AI.

The landmark trial, held at the British High Court starting this week, scrutinizes the use of Getty's photography in Stability's AI tool, Stable Diffusion, which generates art and photorealistic imagery.

The outcome, expected in nearly three weeks, could reshape the legal landscape for generative AI as it navigates copyright borders in the tech revolution.