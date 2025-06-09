Left Menu

AI Art Clash: Getty Images Takes on Stability AI in Landmark Copyright Trial

Getty Images is battling Stability AI in a London court over alleged copyright infringement of its photos by the AI company’s image-making tool, Stable Diffusion. The trial, a first in the generative AI industry, centers on the legality of using copyrighted material in AI training without explicit permission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:24 IST
AI Art Clash: Getty Images Takes on Stability AI in Landmark Copyright Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a courtroom showdown that pits technology against intellectual property rights, Getty Images has squared off against artificial intelligence firm Stability AI.

The landmark trial, held at the British High Court starting this week, scrutinizes the use of Getty's photography in Stability's AI tool, Stable Diffusion, which generates art and photorealistic imagery.

The outcome, expected in nearly three weeks, could reshape the legal landscape for generative AI as it navigates copyright borders in the tech revolution.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025