Cultural Renaissance: India's Unapologetic Journey Under Modi
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat discusses India's cultural renaissance under the Modi government. Highlighting milestones like the Ram temple consecration and Sengol installation, he emphasizes cultural nationalism as a force for progress. Culture, according to Shekhawat, is central to the nation’s identity and development.
India is experiencing a cultural renaissance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He asserts that cultural nationalism, once dismissed, has now become a driving force of progress and identity for the country.
Notable events such as the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the installation of the Sengol sceptre in Parliament are highlighted. These symbolize a reclaiming of India's civilizational heritage and a shift away from colonial narratives. They represent India's grounding in its own spiritual and cultural traditions, shedding post-colonial perspectives.
Shekhawat, writing in commemoration of 11 years of Modi's leadership, emphasizes the integration of culture with economic and technological advancements. The slogan "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" encapsulates this vision, where development and heritage go hand in hand, redefining India's path forward.
