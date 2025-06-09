Left Menu

Cultural Renaissance: India's Unapologetic Journey Under Modi

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat discusses India's cultural renaissance under the Modi government. Highlighting milestones like the Ram temple consecration and Sengol installation, he emphasizes cultural nationalism as a force for progress. Culture, according to Shekhawat, is central to the nation’s identity and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:47 IST
Cultural Renaissance: India's Unapologetic Journey Under Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is experiencing a cultural renaissance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He asserts that cultural nationalism, once dismissed, has now become a driving force of progress and identity for the country.

Notable events such as the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the installation of the Sengol sceptre in Parliament are highlighted. These symbolize a reclaiming of India's civilizational heritage and a shift away from colonial narratives. They represent India's grounding in its own spiritual and cultural traditions, shedding post-colonial perspectives.

Shekhawat, writing in commemoration of 11 years of Modi's leadership, emphasizes the integration of culture with economic and technological advancements. The slogan "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" encapsulates this vision, where development and heritage go hand in hand, redefining India's path forward.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025