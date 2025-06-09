Left Menu

The Rise of OTT: Decline of Pay TV and Its Impact on Employment

A joint report by AICPDF and EY India highlights a drastic drop in pay TV households in India, falling from 151 million in 2018 to 111 million in 2024. This decline has significantly impacted local cable operators (LCOs), with employment falling by 31% and affecting their subscriber base and income.

The cable TV industry in India is witnessing a seismic shift, as a recent report underlines a substantial decline in the number of pay TV homes. According to findings by the All India Digital Cable Federation (AICPDF) and EY India, there has been a drop from 151 million homes in 2018 to 111 million in 2024.

This downturn is attributed to the surging popularity of digital content platforms like OTT services, connected TVs, and free DTH services. Consequently, local cable operators (LCOs), crucial players in this ecosystem, have faced a significant blow, with a 31% decrease in employment since 2018.

Industry estimates suggest a potential employment reduction of up to 1.95 lakh, signaling a dire need for reforms. The report calls on stakeholders, including broadcasters and regulators, to implement practical changes to revitalize the industry amid these challenges.

