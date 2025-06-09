The Rise of OTT: Decline of Pay TV and Its Impact on Employment

The cable TV industry in India is witnessing a seismic shift, as a recent report underlines a substantial decline in the number of pay TV homes. According to findings by the All India Digital Cable Federation (AICPDF) and EY India, there has been a drop from 151 million homes in 2018 to 111 million in 2024.

This downturn is attributed to the surging popularity of digital content platforms like OTT services, connected TVs, and free DTH services. Consequently, local cable operators (LCOs), crucial players in this ecosystem, have faced a significant blow, with a 31% decrease in employment since 2018.

Industry estimates suggest a potential employment reduction of up to 1.95 lakh, signaling a dire need for reforms. The report calls on stakeholders, including broadcasters and regulators, to implement practical changes to revitalize the industry amid these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)