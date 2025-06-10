Left Menu

Sly Stone: Revolutionary Maestro of Funk and Social Change

Sly Stone, frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, revolutionized music with hits like 'Everyday People.' Mixing genres and breaking racial barriers, he influenced the 1960s and '70s music scene. Despite a promising start, personal struggles overshadowed his later career. Stone passed away at 82 on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-06-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 02:14 IST
Sly Stone, the groundbreaking musician renowned for blending genres and breaking racial barriers, has passed away at the age of 82. Stone was the frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, a band that redefined popular music in the late 1960s and early 1970s with a series of hits including 'Everyday People' and 'Family Affair.'

The band, formed in 1966, was the first major group to include Black and white members, embodying the spirit of a transformative era. Their music, a dynamic mix of jazz, psychedelic rock, and soul, captured the euphoric yet challenging essence of the Woodstock era.

Though Stone's career was marred by personal struggles, his influence on artists from Parliament-Funkadelic to Prince remains indelible. His blend of rhythms and advocacy for racial harmony left a lasting legacy. Stone's death marks the end of a significant chapter in the history of music innovation.

