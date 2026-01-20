Left Menu

Saina Nehwal Bows Out: A Glorious Career Ends

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal has announced her retirement from competitive badminton, citing chronic knee issues. After achieving historic milestones including an Olympic bronze and world number one ranking, Nehwal decided to retire post-Singapore Open 2023 due to severe cartilage degeneration, marking the end of an illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:02 IST
Saina Nehwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has officially announced her retirement from competitive badminton, marking the end of a historic career in the sport. Nehwal, who has been out of action for nearly two years because of chronic knee issues, confirmed her decision during a recent podcast interview, as reported by Olympics.com.

Nehwal, who won India's first-ever Olympic medal in badminton at the London 2012 Games, last competed professionally at the Singapore Open in 2023. The former World No. 1 revealed that she decided to step away from the sport due to severe cartilage degeneration in her knees, which rendered high-intensity training unattainable.

Reflecting on her career, Nehwal cited the inability to endure extensive training sessions due to knee swelling and arthritis as pivotal in her decision to retire. Despite setbacks, she leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking achievements, including becoming the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series title and reaching the pinnacle of world rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

