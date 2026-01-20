Left Menu

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested Britain be renamed simply Britain, citing its unique 'Great Britain' title. He referenced the now non-existent 'Great Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya.' Meanwhile, UK-Russian tensions persist, with mutual accusations of espionage reminiscent of Cold War intensities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:04 IST
In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov advocated for Britain to shed the 'Great' from its name, pointing out that no other country in the world self-identifies as 'Great.' Lavrov's comments followed a discussion on colonialism and were directed at the naming convention of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Lavrov drew a parallel with Muammar Gaddafi's Libya, known as the 'Great Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya,' which has since ceased to exist. His remarks arrived amidst a backdrop of complicated Russo-British relations, marked by heightened espionage allegations between Russia and Western countries.

Russia views Britain as a key adversary, often labeling it 'Perfidious Albion' in media narratives. Such dynamics have intensified with ongoing tensions in Ukraine and strategic maneuvers from the U.S. under Donald Trump's administration attempting to reset relations with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

