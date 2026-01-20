Left Menu

Tragic Car Accident Claims Lives Near Sahti Village

A fatal car accident near Sahti village resulted in the deaths of car owner Rakesh and driver Vishal. The car overturned and hit a tree on Majra Road, as they were returning to Sisauli village. The investigation is ongoing, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Shamli(Up) | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:03 IST
A devastating car accident near Sahti village has claimed the lives of two men, the owner and driver of the vehicle involved. The incident occurred on Majra Road under Adarsh Mandi police station's jurisdiction, when the car overturned and collided with a tree, authorities report.

The victims have been identified as Rakesh, 55, and Vishal, 30. They were traveling from Shamli to Sisauli village at the time of the accident. Both men succumbed to their injuries instantly. Police have noted the severe damage to the vehicle, indicating the force of the crash.

Station House Officer Binu Singh confirmed that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the accident. The tragedy has elicited a somber response from the community as police delve deeper into the incident's circumstances.

