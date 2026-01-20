Left Menu

MSI Launches Exciting Republic Day Offers Across Platforms

MSI celebrates India's 77th Republic Day with exclusive offers across offline and online platforms. From January 5th to 25th, customers can enjoy special benefits, including EMI options and competitive pricing on selected models, available at MSI Brand Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Amazon.

MSI, a key player in computing technology, is marking India's 77th Republic Day with a wave of exclusive promotions. With offerings designed to honor India's journey of innovation, the company aims to make its premium computing solutions more accessible throughout the nation.

The promotional period between January 5th and 25th features enticing benefits such as extended EMI options and special pricing on focus models. These offers are available at MSI Brand Stores and partner locations like Croma and Vijay Sales, ensuring widespread access across major cities.

Online shoppers aren't left out, with select laptops available at attractive discounts on platforms including Flipkart and Amazon, from January 16th to 22nd, complementing MSI's extensive offline campaign. The initiative underscores MSI's commitment to empowering Indian consumers with cutting-edge technology at exceptional value.

