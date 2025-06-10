Left Menu

Frederick Forsyth: Master of Thrillers Passes Away at 86

Renowned British author Frederick Forsyth, known for his thrilling novels like 'The Day of the Jackal,' passed away at 86 after a brief illness. He was a Royal Air Force pilot and foreign correspondent before gaining fame as a writer. Forsyth's works sold over 75 million copies worldwide.

Frederick Forsyth, the celebrated British author behind bestselling novels such as "The Day of the Jackal," has passed away at the age of 86 following a short illness. His literary agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Forsyth died peacefully at home, surrounded by family.

Forsyth's illustrious career began long before his writing fame. Born in Kent in 1938, he served as an RAF pilot and worked as a foreign correspondent. His coverage of the failed assassination attempt on French President Charles de Gaulle inspired his most famous work. 'The Day of the Jackal,' published in 1971, remains a benchmark in the thriller genre, cementing his global reputation.

In a 2015 interview, Forsyth revealed his covert work with British intelligence during the Cold War. Despite not receiving payment, he reported to MI6 during pivotal events, including Nigeria's civil unrest. Forsyth's legacy continues with over 25 books published, and his latest work, 'Revenge of Odessa,' is set for release in August.

