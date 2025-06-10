Left Menu

Tejasswi Prakash Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Birthday

On her birthday, actress Tejasswi Prakash visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, participating in the revered Bhasm Aarti. She expressed the energetic and strong feelings she experienced during the ritual. Known for her roles in popular TV shows, Tejasswi continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:05 IST
Celebrating her birthday, actress Tejasswi Prakash sought the blessings of Lord Shiva at the renowned Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday. Prakash participated in the sacred Bhasm Aarti, beginning her day at the auspicious hour of 3 AM, expressing that the experience left her feeling both energetic and spiritually strong.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, located on the banks of the Shipra River, is one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas, holding immense religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. The temple's Bhasm Aarti, a revered ritual performed between 3:30 and 5:30 AM, involves a ceremonial bath with Panchamrit, followed by unique adornments and rhythmic musical accompaniment.

Fans of Tejasswi Prakash recognize her for significant roles, such as Ragini in 'Swaragini' and Pratha in 'Naagin 6'. Additionally, her contributions extend to reality television, including 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' and 'Bigg Boss 15'. She recently starred in the Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' and became the second runner-up in 'Celebrity MasterChef India'.

