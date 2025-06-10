Broadway's Finest: 'Maybe Happy Ending' Shines at 2025 Tony Awards

On a glittering Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall, 'Maybe Happy Ending' stole the spotlight, dominating the Tony Awards with three notable victories, including Best Musical. This sentimental narrative of two obsolete helper robots captivated audiences, reinforcing Broadway's resurgence in a record-breaking post-pandemic season.

The night's accolades also celebrated Darren Criss and Michael Arden, with Criss clinching Best Leading Actor in a Musical and Arden recognized for Best Director of a Musical. The ceremony underscored the vibrancy of Broadway's return to form after a challenging period for the theater industry.

Parallelly, the media industry experienced significant developments, notably Warner Bros Discovery's strategic division to focus on streaming, Disney securing full control of Hulu for further integration with its services, and local events such as FIFA's Club World Cup with star-studded performances, painting a dynamic picture of the entertainment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)