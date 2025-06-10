The 'Bharat Mata' Portrait and Kerala's Political Dispute

The 'Bharat Mata' controversy has stirred political tensions in Kerala, centering on a portrait displayed during Goa Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan. Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's tribute to the portrait became a flashpoint, leading to a series of reactions from political parties.

On the same day, the Communist Party of India (CPI) retracted a local event poster featuring the 'Bharat Mata' image to circumvent controversy. CPI's reaction was partly due to their objection over the overlap of national symbols with party activities, emphasizing constitutional fidelity over popular imagery.

This incident has prompted discussions within the CPI about the absence of an official version of 'Bharat Mata' as per the constitution, despite its growing use in political contexts. The CPI has since initiated a campaign employing national symbols to refocus the narrative. Meanwhile, Governor Arlekar's remarks appeared to underscore the political divide, applauding the CPI's newfound emphasis on 'Bharat Mata'.

