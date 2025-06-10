Left Menu

Jonathan Daviss to Star as Snoop Dogg in Upcoming Biopic

Hollywood actor Jonathan Daviss, recognized for his role in 'Outer Banks', is set to play the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg in a forthcoming biopic directed by Craig Brewer. The film will explore Dogg's rise to stardom with a script revised by Brewer, produced by prominent industry figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:56 IST
Jonathan Daviss to Star as Snoop Dogg in Upcoming Biopic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Jonathan Daviss is stepping into the shoes of iconic rapper Snoop Dogg in an upcoming biopic. Best known for his role in the Netflix series 'Outer Banks', Daviss is gearing up to bring the legendary rapper's story to the big screen.

The project, directed by Craig Brewer of 'Hustle & Flow' fame, promises an engaging depiction of Snoop Dogg's rise to fame. Initial scripts penned by Joe Robert Cole are undergoing revisions by Brewer, ensuring a fresh narrative approach.

Produced by Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer, and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker, this Universal Pictures film is keenly awaited. Jonathan Daviss, meanwhile, continues to gain recognition, having recently appeared in the fourth season of 'Outer Banks'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025