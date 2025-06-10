Jonathan Daviss to Star as Snoop Dogg in Upcoming Biopic

Hollywood actor Jonathan Daviss is stepping into the shoes of iconic rapper Snoop Dogg in an upcoming biopic. Best known for his role in the Netflix series 'Outer Banks', Daviss is gearing up to bring the legendary rapper's story to the big screen.

The project, directed by Craig Brewer of 'Hustle & Flow' fame, promises an engaging depiction of Snoop Dogg's rise to fame. Initial scripts penned by Joe Robert Cole are undergoing revisions by Brewer, ensuring a fresh narrative approach.

Produced by Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer, and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker, this Universal Pictures film is keenly awaited. Jonathan Daviss, meanwhile, continues to gain recognition, having recently appeared in the fourth season of 'Outer Banks'.

(With inputs from agencies.)