Snoop Dogg Honored as Ultimate Icon at Star-Studded BET Awards

Snoop Dogg received the esteemed Ultimate Icon honor at the 2025 BET Awards, standing alongside illustrious peers such as Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, and Kirk Franklin. This accolade recognizes 'decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, and community impact,' according to a press release, as reported by People.

Introducing the rapper was his 'longtime collaborator and friend,' Dr. Dre, who lauded Snoop as 'one of the most prolific artists in hip-hop.' Dre highlighted Snoop's expansive influence in television and film, noting his status as 'one of the greatest pitchmen ever of all time.' Whenever the television flickers on, it seems Snoop is there promoting something, Dre remarked.

Reflecting on their three-decade partnership, Dre reminisced about Snoop's unique laidback flow and charisma. Snoop has continually reinvented himself while remaining true to his roots, a testament to his enduring appeal. Notably praised for evolving from the face of hardcore hip-hop to a global ambassador at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Snoop's versatility knows no bounds. Snoop took a moment to pay tribute to his co-recipients of the Ultimate Icon Award, expressing personal gratitude for the healing power of Kirk Franklin's music, which touched him deeply during personal moments.

Snoop Dogg emotionally acknowledged Kirk Franklin's performance at his mother's funeral, expressing his honor and love toward Franklin and his family. Additionally, he showed solid support for Foxx, recalling their friendship before the latter's career took off. In light of Foxx's near-fatal stroke in April 2023, Snoop voiced appreciation for Foxx's resilience and encouraged his ongoing family endeavors.

Central to Snoop's heartfelt speech was the tribute to his wife, Shante. Calling her his 'rock solid' foundation, Snoop credited her unwavering support as pivotal to his ability to navigate life's challenges. With God and a queen by his side, he emphasized, 'she's always been my everything,' underscoring her presence both on stage and in his life.

Held annually in Los Angeles, the BET Awards celebrate the achievements of African Americans in entertainment and sports (ANI).

