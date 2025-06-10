Sunny Pang Joins Indian Cinema with Powerful Punch in 'Lakadbaggha 2'

In a major addition to Indian cinema, Singaporean martial artist and actor Sunny Pang is set to make his debut with the action-packed sequel 'Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business'. Pang, who shares his experience alongside Hollywood star Tom Hardy, expresses excitement about entering India's vibrant film industry.

The sequel builds on the foundation laid by Anshuman Jha's 2023 film 'Lakadbaggha', with Jha returning to lead the cast alongside actresses Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung. Directed by Sanjay Shetty, the film promises to be a thrilling yet soulful tale championing the cause of animal rights.

Pang shared his enthusiasm, emphasizing the professionalism and dedication of the entire team. He praised the intense preparation and international settings, making it a significant milestone in his career. Anshuman Jha, an established name in Indian cinema, acknowledged Pang's legacy in martial arts and expressed that 'Lakadbaggha 2' aims to elevate Indian action films to unprecedented heights.

