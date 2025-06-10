Left Menu

Sunny Pang Joins Indian Cinema with Powerful Punch in 'Lakadbaggha 2'

Sunny Pang, known for his roles alongside Tom Hardy, is set to debut in Indian cinema with 'Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business'. The film, directed by Sanjay Shetty, centers on animal rights and features Anshuman Jha, Riddhi Dogra, and Eksha Kerung. Pang highlights the respect and passion of the project.

Updated: 10-06-2025 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major addition to Indian cinema, Singaporean martial artist and actor Sunny Pang is set to make his debut with the action-packed sequel 'Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business'. Pang, who shares his experience alongside Hollywood star Tom Hardy, expresses excitement about entering India's vibrant film industry.

The sequel builds on the foundation laid by Anshuman Jha's 2023 film 'Lakadbaggha', with Jha returning to lead the cast alongside actresses Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung. Directed by Sanjay Shetty, the film promises to be a thrilling yet soulful tale championing the cause of animal rights.

Pang shared his enthusiasm, emphasizing the professionalism and dedication of the entire team. He praised the intense preparation and international settings, making it a significant milestone in his career. Anshuman Jha, an established name in Indian cinema, acknowledged Pang's legacy in martial arts and expressed that 'Lakadbaggha 2' aims to elevate Indian action films to unprecedented heights.

