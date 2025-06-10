Left Menu

IHG's New Holiday Inn to Boost Ahmedabad Tourism

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a management agreement with Atithi Gokul Hotel Inns to develop a 150-room Holiday Inn in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The hotel is set to open in late 2028, aiming to cater to modern travelers and offer strong returns for the owners.

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a fresh collaboration with Atithi Gokul Hotel Inns, targeting the creation of a 150-room Holiday Inn in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Scheduled for a grand opening in the third quarter of 2028, the development marks another milestone for IHG in India.

With a reliable brand and extensive global network, the hotel aims to attract modern travelers and generate impressive returns for stakeholders, according to Sudeep Jain, IHG's Managing Director in South West Asia.

