Anoop Vrajlal Mehta Appointed as IGI Chairman

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has appointed Anoop Vrajlal Mehta as its new Chairman and independent director, effective June 6, marking a significant leadership change within the organization.

Mehta currently leads Mohit Diamonds as Chairman and Managing Director and serves as President of the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), bringing substantial industry expertise to his role at IGI.

Tehmasp Printer, CEO of IGI Global, expressed enthusiasm over Mehta's appointment, citing his vast experience and insight into the diamond sector as crucial for shaping IGI's future direction and upholding its mission in gemological science.

