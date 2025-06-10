Dhanush Stars in Heartfelt 'Kuberaa': A Pan-Indian Cinematic Journey
Dhanush's upcoming film 'Kuberaa,' directed by Sekhar Kammula, explores the actor's reminiscence of his humble beginnings. With a pan-Indian release, the film features Telugu stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil. Dhanush and Nagarjuna express deep appreciation for the unique roles and the director's vision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
South Indian star Dhanush revealed that his upcoming film 'Kuberaa' holds special significance for him as it prompts him to reflect on his humble beginnings.
Directed by the acclaimed Sekhar Kammula, 'Kuberaa' is a pan-India cinematic spectacle featuring Telugu stalwarts like Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil.
Nagarjuna and Dhanush shared their admiration for the director and the project during a recent launch event, highlighting the film's unique narrative and their roles.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhanush
- Kuberaa
- Sekhar Kammula
- Nagarjuna
- Rashmika Mandanna
- Jim Sarbh
- pan-India
- Tamil
- Telugu
- cinematic
Advertisement