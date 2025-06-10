Dhanush Stars in Heartfelt 'Kuberaa': A Pan-Indian Cinematic Journey

South Indian star Dhanush revealed that his upcoming film 'Kuberaa' holds special significance for him as it prompts him to reflect on his humble beginnings.

Directed by the acclaimed Sekhar Kammula, 'Kuberaa' is a pan-India cinematic spectacle featuring Telugu stalwarts like Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil.

Nagarjuna and Dhanush shared their admiration for the director and the project during a recent launch event, highlighting the film's unique narrative and their roles.