Dhurandhar 2: The Thrilling Sequel Set for a Pan-India Release

The much-anticipated sequel to Aditya Dhar's celebrated film, 'Dhurandhar 2', is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the makers, generating buzz and excitement among fans and cinema-goers.

This espionage-thriller, co-written and produced by Dhar, of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' fame, draws inspiration from true events and covert operations, promising a gripping cinematic experience. The first instalment, which premiered on December 5, became a monumental success, grossing an impressive Rs. 597 crore domestically and ranking among the top 10 highest-earning Indian films.

'Dhurandhar 2' is slated for release across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, marking a significant pan-India and global rollout. The decision to release in multiple languages comes in response to the strong demand from Southern Indian audiences for dubbed versions. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, ensuring a stellar cinematic experience.