Left Menu

Presidential Visit to Assam Postponed Again

President Droupadi Murmu's planned visit to Assam was postponed again due to unavoidable circumstances. She was set to present the Srimanta Sankardeva Award to Sonal Mansingh, but the Governor will now present the award. This is the second postponement after an earlier delay in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:08 IST
Presidential Visit to Assam Postponed Again
President
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to Assam later this week has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The President was slated to present the Srimanta Sankardeva Award to renowned dance exponent Sonal Mansingh at a government function on Thursday. In light of her absence, the Governor will now confer the award.

This marks the second time President Murmu's visit to Assam has been delayed, following an initial postponement in April due to the Pahalgam terror attack and ensuing developments. Her office has informed the chief minister's principal secretary about the change in plans.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025