Presidential Visit to Assam Postponed Again

President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to Assam later this week has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The President was slated to present the Srimanta Sankardeva Award to renowned dance exponent Sonal Mansingh at a government function on Thursday. In light of her absence, the Governor will now confer the award.

This marks the second time President Murmu's visit to Assam has been delayed, following an initial postponement in April due to the Pahalgam terror attack and ensuing developments. Her office has informed the chief minister's principal secretary about the change in plans.