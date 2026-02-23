Assam CM Sarma Lauds Governor Acharya's Three-Year Milestone
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya on completing three years in office. During their meeting, Sarma updated Acharya on the state's progress through various schemes and policies. The interaction highlighted Assam's developmental efforts to enhance its growth trajectory.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya on Monday, marking the governor's third anniversary of service in the state and in Sikkim. The meeting, which was detailed in a social media post, involved discussions on the state's advancement through its ongoing initiatives.
Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to Acharya, acknowledging the governor's significant role in the administrative landscape of both regions. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) complemented this with a separate post, highlighting the governor's successful tenure.
Furthermore, Sarma took the opportunity to brief Acharya on the 'Govt of Assam's various developmental initiatives and key policy measures.' These efforts underscore the government's focus on propelling Assam's growth trajectory through strategic planning and execution.
