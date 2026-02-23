Left Menu

Assam CM Sarma Lauds Governor Acharya's Three-Year Milestone

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya on completing three years in office. During their meeting, Sarma updated Acharya on the state's progress through various schemes and policies. The interaction highlighted Assam's developmental efforts to enhance its growth trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:06 IST
Assam CM Sarma Lauds Governor Acharya's Three-Year Milestone
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya on Monday, marking the governor's third anniversary of service in the state and in Sikkim. The meeting, which was detailed in a social media post, involved discussions on the state's advancement through its ongoing initiatives.

Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to Acharya, acknowledging the governor's significant role in the administrative landscape of both regions. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) complemented this with a separate post, highlighting the governor's successful tenure.

Furthermore, Sarma took the opportunity to brief Acharya on the 'Govt of Assam's various developmental initiatives and key policy measures.' These efforts underscore the government's focus on propelling Assam's growth trajectory through strategic planning and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance Industries' Bold Leap into AI: A USD 110 Billion Transformation

Reliance Industries' Bold Leap into AI: A USD 110 Billion Transformation

 India
2
Decoding Palm Oil: Health and Nutrition Insights from Gurugram Seminar

Decoding Palm Oil: Health and Nutrition Insights from Gurugram Seminar

 Global
3
India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties

India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties

 India
4
Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion

Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026