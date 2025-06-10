Search Intensifies for Missing Israeli Trekker in Himachal Pradesh

An Israeli trekker, Samuel Vengrinovich, has gone missing during a trek in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra region, prompting intensive search operations.

Vengrinovich, in his mid-30s, went missing on June 6 during a trek in the hills of Triund. His disappearance led to an alert by his friend Ediblam to the McLeodganj police.

Search teams, including police and disaster response forces, have scoured the area without success. Authorities have informed the Israeli Embassy and issued warnings to tourists to adhere to safety protocols to prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)