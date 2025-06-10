Left Menu

Buzz at Ajanta Caves: Bees Relocated After Tourist Attacks

In response to recent honey-bee attacks on tourists, the forest department is relocating 13 hives from the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra. The operation is being led by Ajanta Range Forest Officer Santosh Dodke. The process involves relocating bees to a safer location, and future preventive measures are under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:29 IST
The forest department has initiated the removal of 13 honeybee hives from the Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Maharashtra, following several bee attacks on tourists. An official from the department confirmed this move on Tuesday via PTI.

Ajanta Range Forest Officer Santosh Dodke explained that hives outside caves 4, 9, 10, and 26 are being targeted for relocation to a similar environment approximately 20 kilometers away. Currently, hive removal from cave number 4 has been completed.

With scaffolding erected in front of cave number 10, efforts are underway to manage a hive situated 50-60 feet up the exterior wall. Dodke noted that future preventative measures will be explored with the Archaeological Survey of India's chemical conservation experts.

