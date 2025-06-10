Left Menu

Gauri Khan Unveils Immersive Design Experience in Delhi

Gauri Khan, a renowned Indian interior designer, opened her first Gauri Designs experience center in Delhi, showcasing immersive, personalized spaces. Known for her unique style, she offers aspiring designers advice on maintaining individuality in their work. The center exemplifies her philosophy of timeless, client-centered design.

Celebrated designer and film producer Gauri Khan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gauri Khan, one of India's foremost interior designers, has launched her inaugural Gauri Designs experience center in Delhi. The center, which operates on a by-appointment-only basis, offers visitors an immersive journey through her creative universe, blending glamour, sophistication, and comfort in every detail.

Renowned for transforming the homes of high-profile individuals like Karan Johar and Ananya Panday, Khan's design philosophy centers around timeless, client-specific spaces. In an interview with ANI, she advised budding designers to stay authentic, discounting fleeting trends for lasting style.

This latest venture in Delhi reflects her desire to engage clients directly. "The idea was to create something immersive," Khan stated. "It's not just about furniture; it's about storytelling through space." Her signature style aims to ignite emotion and inspire creativity among clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

