Popular YouTuber Trapped in Legal Limbo Over Active Lookout Circular

UK-based YouTuber Dr Sangram Patil claims that despite the Mumbai police starting the process of withdrawing a lookout circular against him related to a cybercrime case, it remains active. Patil was stopped at the airport when trying to return to the UK, alleging freedom of movement infringement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:07 IST
Popular UK-based YouTuber Dr Sangram Patil encountered travel restrictions at Mumbai International Airport on Monday owing to an active lookout circular issued against him by the Mumbai police. The circular allegedly prompted immigration authorities to prevent his departure to the United Kingdom.

Patil reported to PTI that the circular was supposed to be withdrawn following necessary inquiries. However, he faced obstacles despite fulfilling procedural requirements and returning on the pre-scheduled date. Patil, a British citizen, argued that the ongoing situation undermined his right to freedom of movement and expression.

Patil's legal troubles stem from accusations linked to a cybercrime case filed last December by Nikhil Bhamre, a BJP media cell functionary. The charges involve alleged dissemination of false information and derogatory remarks against BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

