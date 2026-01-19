Left Menu

Plea for a Sailor: Puducherry CM Seeks Help to Trace Missing Engineer in Iran

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has reached out to India's Ambassador in Iran to locate Uppilathali Ajith, a resident of Mahe. Ajith, employed as a 3rd Engineer with a shipping company, has been unreachable since leaving for Iran on December 16 last year.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has taken diplomatic steps to locate Uppilathali Ajith, a resident of Mahe and 3rd Engineer with Horsan Ship Management (OPC) Private Limited, who has been missing since December 16. The CM has formally written to India's Ambassador to Iran, requesting assistance.

Left for Iran onboard the vessel Vistan, Ajith's absence has been concerning for his family, as all communication has been lost. In a letter to Ambassador Rudra Gauvrav Shrashth, Rangasamy emphasized the urgency of the matter and the need for special arrangements to bring Ajith back to India.

The letter, shared with media outlets, contains Ajith's passport details and affiliations with foreign shipping companies. Also included is Form I from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to aid in the diplomatic process.

