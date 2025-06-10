Nagarjuna Praises Rashmika Mandanna's Cinematic Achievements at 'Kuberaa' Launch

At a star-studded event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Nagarjuna hailed Rashmika Mandanna's remarkable cinematic achievements during the audio launch of the third single of 'Kuberaa'. The socio-drama film is helmed by Sekhar Kammula and features an ensemble cast including Dhanush and Jim Sarabh alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika.

During his interaction with the media, Nagarjuna referred to Rashmika as a 'powerhouse' and highlighted her impressive box office run over the past three years. He humorously acknowledged that none of them have films grossing as much as hers, emphasizing the magnitude of her success.

Rashmika, who starred in recent hits like 'Animal', 'Pushpa 2', and 'Chhaava', addressed her status in the industry with humility. She downplayed the 'number one' actress narrative, stating she feels she has 'just started' and is focused on her journey across South and Bollywood cinemas. 'Kuberaa' is slated for a June 20 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)