Nagarjuna Praises Rashmika Mandanna's Cinematic Achievements at 'Kuberaa' Launch
At the launch of 'Kuberaa's' third single in Mumbai, superstar Nagarjuna heaped praises on Rashmika Mandanna for her recent box office successes. Rashmika, expressing humility, shared her feelings about being considered a leading actress, stating she feels she has 'only just begun' in her career.
At a star-studded event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Nagarjuna hailed Rashmika Mandanna's remarkable cinematic achievements during the audio launch of the third single of 'Kuberaa'. The socio-drama film is helmed by Sekhar Kammula and features an ensemble cast including Dhanush and Jim Sarabh alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika.
During his interaction with the media, Nagarjuna referred to Rashmika as a 'powerhouse' and highlighted her impressive box office run over the past three years. He humorously acknowledged that none of them have films grossing as much as hers, emphasizing the magnitude of her success.
Rashmika, who starred in recent hits like 'Animal', 'Pushpa 2', and 'Chhaava', addressed her status in the industry with humility. She downplayed the 'number one' actress narrative, stating she feels she has 'just started' and is focused on her journey across South and Bollywood cinemas. 'Kuberaa' is slated for a June 20 release.
