TikTok Star Khaby Lame Departs US Amid Visa Controversy

Khaby Lame, a globally acclaimed TikTok personality with a staggering fan base, has exited the United States following a visa-related detention in Las Vegas. The Senegalese-Italian star, legal name Seringe Khabane Lame, encountered immigration barriers while in the US and was allowed a voluntary departure.

A spokesperson for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed that Lame overstayed his visa after arriving on April 30. Without a deportation order, he left the country, avoiding potential long-term reentry bans.

Lame's detention and subsequent departure unfold amid intensified US immigration scrutiny under President Trump's administration. The silent TikTok sensation, famed for his reactionary 'life hack' videos, recently attended the Met Gala and maintains a partnership with Hugo Boss.

(With inputs from agencies.)