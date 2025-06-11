Left Menu

Honoring Kabir Das: A Tribute to the Mystic Poet-Saint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sant Kabir Das on his birth anniversary, highlighting his efforts in promoting social harmony and addressing societal evils. Modi emphasized Kabir's relatable yet profound poetry and shared a video montage honoring Sant Kabir's enduring impact on Indian culture and thought.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:26 IST

Kabir Das
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of the esteemed mystic poet and saint, Kabir Das. The Prime Minister acknowledged Kabir's significant role in fostering social harmony and his relentless efforts to combat societal vices.

On the occasion, Modi remarked that Kabir's couplets, though simple, are imbued with profound emotion, continuing to resonate deeply within the Indian psyche. Sant Kabir's teachings, which elegantly intertwined moral lessons with critiques of social ills, remain relevant and influential.

To commemorate this legacy, Prime Minister Modi shared a video montage showcasing moments where he paid respects to the poet-saint, underscoring Kabir's enduring impact on Indian culture and thought.

