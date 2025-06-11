Left Menu

Mitahara: Rediscovering Ancient Indian Eating Habits

Rujuta Diwekar's book 'Mitahara' combines personal stories with Indian food wisdom, promoting clean and healthy eating. It reflects on the philosophy of mindful eating and discusses how cooking became meaningful during the pandemic. The book releases on July 16, encouraging diverse culinary experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:20 IST
Mitahara: Rediscovering Ancient Indian Eating Habits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rujuta Diwekar, a renowned nutritionist, is set to release her first recipe book, 'Mitahara: Food Wisdom From My Indian Kitchen', on July 16. Published by Dorling Kindersley, the book is introduced by actor Varun Dhawan and delves into the ancient Indian philosophy of mitahara, which emphasizes moderate and mindful eating.

Incorporating personal anecdotes, Diwekar combines traditional Indian and yogic food wisdom to suggest lifestyle changes that encourage clean and healthy eating. The book, she mentions, guides readers through seasonal flavors, forgotten foods, and outlines meal suggestions for different times of the day.

Diwekar reveals that her passion for cooking was rekindled during the COVID-19 pandemic, evolving from a therapeutic activity into a profound life change. With 'Mitahara', she hopes to revive the joy of diverse meals, foster connections through food, and honor the culinary innovations passed down through generations.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025