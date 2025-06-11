Mitahara: Rediscovering Ancient Indian Eating Habits

Rujuta Diwekar, a renowned nutritionist, is set to release her first recipe book, 'Mitahara: Food Wisdom From My Indian Kitchen', on July 16. Published by Dorling Kindersley, the book is introduced by actor Varun Dhawan and delves into the ancient Indian philosophy of mitahara, which emphasizes moderate and mindful eating.

Incorporating personal anecdotes, Diwekar combines traditional Indian and yogic food wisdom to suggest lifestyle changes that encourage clean and healthy eating. The book, she mentions, guides readers through seasonal flavors, forgotten foods, and outlines meal suggestions for different times of the day.

Diwekar reveals that her passion for cooking was rekindled during the COVID-19 pandemic, evolving from a therapeutic activity into a profound life change. With 'Mitahara', she hopes to revive the joy of diverse meals, foster connections through food, and honor the culinary innovations passed down through generations.