West Bengal Students Shine in PLANCKS 2025
Four Indian undergraduate students excelled in the international theoretical physics competition PLANCKS 2025 in Barcelona, securing sixth place globally. The team, with three members from West Bengal, represented the Indian Institute of Science. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded their achievement on social media.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable feat, four Indian undergraduate students distinguished themselves at the prestigious international theoretical physics competition, PLANCKS 2025, held in Barcelona, Spain. Securing sixth place globally, this marks the highest ever rank achieved by an Indian team in the renowned event.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her congratulations via her official X handle. Expressing her pride, she noted that three of the four team members hail from West Bengal. The team represented the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in the competition.
Led by Simar Narula, and comprising Ritabrata Ghosh, Susmita Roy, and Avik Das, the team has created a wave of pride and inspiration. PLANCKS, organized annually by the International Association of Physics Students (IAPS), attracts some of the top university teams from around the world.
