Trump's Dramatic Takeover: How Politics and Art Clash at the Kennedy Centre

President Donald Trump is exerting influence over the Kennedy Centre, appointing allies and reshaping its programs to decrease 'woke' content. His involvement has sparked backlash, with boycotts and cancellations from artists. Despite the uproar, Trump aims to redefine the institution's legacy under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:20 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is making waves at the Kennedy Centre by appointing loyalists, becoming chairman, and pledging to alter programming he deems overly 'woke' and politically correct. His unprecedented engagement has disrupted the traditionally apolitical theatre venue, prompting a mix of intrigue and outrage.

Trump's involvement has led to significant changes, including the firing of the previous director and board. Not only has Trump avoided attending past performances before his recent return to the presidency, but he's also taken a more aggressive stance towards the arts, defunding programs and proposing budget cuts.

Backlash from the entertainment industry includes boycotts and withdrawals from notable artists, resulting in a shift in subscription sales and cancellations of major events like 'Hamilton.' Despite the criticisms, Trump remains committed to leaving his mark on the Kennedy Centre, signaling broader cultural shifts under his administration.

