Kareena Kapoor Khan Partners with Organic Tattva: A Champion for Pure Food

On World Food Safety Day, Organic Tattva announced Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new ambassador for pulses and rice. Her alignment with the brand emphasizes a shift to pure and mindful eating habits, reflecting both her personal and professional commitment to healthy living.

Kareena, known for her elegance and dedication to wellness, advocates for pure ingredients in her favorite dishes like dal-chawal and biryani. This collaboration, brought to fruition by Maximus Collabs, marks a harmonious venture into promoting organic living among Indian families.

Kriti Mehrotra, Organic Tattva's Co-Founder, sees this partnership as more than an endorsement. It's a mission to integrate purity into everyday life, resonating deeply during a time when food safety is crucial. With a shared vision, Kareena and Organic Tattva aim to inspire a conscientious approach to food choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)