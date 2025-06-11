Unprecedented Surge: International Day of Yoga Participation Reaches New Heights

The 11th International Day of Yoga has witnessed an unprecedented surge in participation, with over 50,000 organizations across India registering for the event. This marks a new benchmark for collective involvement, underscoring the growing importance and appeal of yoga worldwide.

Rajasthan stands out as the frontrunner, boasting more than 11,000 registrations, followed by Telangana with over 7,000, and Madhya Pradesh with close to 5,000, according to a statement from the Ayush Ministry. The event is scheduled for June 21, focusing on the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', a call for global unity and wellness.

Prominent institutions such as IITs, IIMs, and several Central Universities are actively participating, alongside numerous corporate and private entities. The Ministry of Ayush aims to build on the successful decentralized model of past celebrations, inviting citizens and institutions to join via the Yoga Sangam portal, with more than one lakh locations expected to host this remarkable event.

(With inputs from agencies.)