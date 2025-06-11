Entertainment News: BTS Discharged, Warner Bros Discovery Split, and More

In a significant development for K-pop fans, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have completed their mandatory military service in South Korea, positioning the popular group possibly for a comeback. The band, which paused its global career in 2022, now eyes a reunion as more members conclude their service.

Warner Bros Discovery has announced a split of its studios and streaming business from cable television networks in a strategic move to improve competitiveness in the dynamic streaming landscape. This shake-up represents another shift in the media industry, unraveling years of consolidation.

Disney is on the move to consolidate its streaming footprint by acquiring full ownership of Hulu. The company agreed to pay NBCUniversal $438.7 million for its share, facilitating a closer integration with Disney+ and ESPN's upcoming direct-to-consumer services, according to CEO Bob Iger.

(With inputs from agencies.)