Entertainment News: BTS Discharged, Warner Bros Discovery Split, and More

This entertainment news roundup covers BTS members' military discharge, Warner Bros Discovery splitting its cable and streaming businesses, reports of Doja Cat, J Balvin, and Tems performing at a major soccer event, and Disney's acquisition of Hulu. Additionally, it includes developments involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Justin Baldoni, and Sly Stone.

Updated: 11-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:34 IST
In a significant development for K-pop fans, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have completed their mandatory military service in South Korea, positioning the popular group possibly for a comeback. The band, which paused its global career in 2022, now eyes a reunion as more members conclude their service.

Warner Bros Discovery has announced a split of its studios and streaming business from cable television networks in a strategic move to improve competitiveness in the dynamic streaming landscape. This shake-up represents another shift in the media industry, unraveling years of consolidation.

Disney is on the move to consolidate its streaming footprint by acquiring full ownership of Hulu. The company agreed to pay NBCUniversal $438.7 million for its share, facilitating a closer integration with Disney+ and ESPN's upcoming direct-to-consumer services, according to CEO Bob Iger.

