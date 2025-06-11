Left Menu

PVR Inox Revolutionizes India's Cinematic Landscape with Global Blockbusters

PVR Inox Ltd aims to establish itself as the leading hub for international cinema in India, driven by a diverse range of genres and formats. The company is set to distribute major upcoming Hollywood titles, strengthening its foothold in the market through strategic collaborations with top studios and filmmakers.

PVR Inox Ltd is poised to transform India's moviegoing experience by becoming a premier destination for international cinema across a multitude of genres. Aamer Bijli, the lead strategist for marketing and innovation, announced the company's commitment to catering to India's diverse cinematic appetite.

This strategic endeavor kicks off with the debut of action thriller 'Ballerina', featuring Ana de Armas. Over the next year, PVR Inox plans to bring major Hollywood titles to Indian audiences, from both big-budget and independent films, collaborating with top studios like Lionsgate, A24, and Black Bear.

Aamer Bijli, son of the managing director Ajay Bijli, highlighted the essential role of genre and star power in their content acquisition strategy. With a robust slate of international films and growing relationships with studios, PVR Inox is set to elevate India's status as a global cinema hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

