Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dies at 82

Brian Wilson, the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys, has died at the age of 82. In a statement made on Instagram, Wilson's family confirmed the musician's passing, expressing their heartbreak and requesting privacy during this difficult time. They honored Wilson with the phrase 'Love & Mercy,' the title of his first solo hit.

Wilson was actively touring until 2022, cementing his enduring presence in the music world. In 2024, the musician's struggle with dementia was made public when a conservatorship was established for his care following the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson. During his peak from 1962 to 1966, Wilson's contributions to the Beach Boys propelled them to the top of the charts, rivalling even the Beatles in popularity.

He leaves behind his daughters, Carnie and Wendy, and adopted daughters, Daria and Delanie, from his second marriage. Wilson's influence on music remains unparalleled, with a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)