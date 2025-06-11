Left Menu

Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dies at 82

Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, has died at age 82, as announced by his family. Wilson's legacy includes numerous hits that helped define an era of music. He battled dementia in recent years. Wilson is survived by his daughters and leaves behind a massive musical legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:57 IST
Musician Brian Wilson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Brian Wilson, the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys, has died at the age of 82. In a statement made on Instagram, Wilson's family confirmed the musician's passing, expressing their heartbreak and requesting privacy during this difficult time. They honored Wilson with the phrase 'Love & Mercy,' the title of his first solo hit.

Wilson was actively touring until 2022, cementing his enduring presence in the music world. In 2024, the musician's struggle with dementia was made public when a conservatorship was established for his care following the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson. During his peak from 1962 to 1966, Wilson's contributions to the Beach Boys propelled them to the top of the charts, rivalling even the Beatles in popularity.

He leaves behind his daughters, Carnie and Wendy, and adopted daughters, Daria and Delanie, from his second marriage. Wilson's influence on music remains unparalleled, with a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Latest News

