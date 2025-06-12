Hollywood Titans Disney and Universal Challenge AI in Landmark Copyright Lawsuit
Disney and Universal have sued AI image-generator Midjourney for copyright infringement, claiming it replicated their iconic characters without permission. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, highlights the rising tensions between traditional media and generative AI, with implications for the creative industry and copyright law.
In a pivotal move, Disney and Universal have launched a copyright lawsuit against the AI image-generator, Midjourney. This landmark case, filed on Wednesday in a federal court in Los Angeles, sees major Hollywood forces challenging the burgeoning field of generative AI.
The complaint alleges that Midjourney illicitly used libraries from the renowned studios to produce numerous unauthorized replicas of famous characters like Star Wars' Darth Vader and Despicable Me's Minions. Disney and Universal argue that AI technology's role in generating these images does not exempt it from copyright law.
Midjourney's CEO, David Holz, likened his company's operations to a search engine in a prior interview, suggesting a similarity between AI learning and human artistic development. The lawsuit contributes to the mounting legal confrontations AI firms face, as the industry grapples with defining the boundaries of innovation and intellectual property.
(With inputs from agencies.)
