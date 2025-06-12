Sabrina Carpenter Unleashes New Album 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter, the internationally acclaimed pop sensation, is set to release her latest album, 'Man's Best Friend,' on August 29. The announcement was confirmed by Variety after Carpenter shared details during an Instagram Live session.

The album's artwork, revealed in a teaser, shows Carpenter on all fours, grabbed by the hair by a mysterious figure in black slacks. The lead single 'Manchild,' a collaboration with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, has already claimed the No. 1 spot on both U.S. and global Spotify charts.

'Man's Best Friend' marks Carpenter's seventh studio album, following her highly successful release, 'Short n' Sweet.' This album sold 10 million copies worldwide and earned significant critical acclaim, including six Grammy nominations and significant Spotify milestones.

