Meghalaya Tourism Reward: Honoring Heroes in a Grim Search
The Meghalaya government honored a tourist guide, Albert Pde, and 35 others for aiding in the search and investigation of Raja Raghuvanshi's alleged murder by his wife, Sonam. Rewards were distributed for their efforts in locating Raghuvanshi's body and identifying suspects, highlighting efforts to ensure tourist safety.
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya government recognized local heroes, including tourist guide Albert Pde, for their pivotal role in solving a murder case involving honeymooners Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam. Pde, along with 35 other individuals, received a total cash reward of Rs 5.4 lakh for helping trace Raghuvanshi's body and identify suspects who were reportedly seen accompanying the couple.
The couple went missing from the scenic Sohra area, with Raghuvanshi's body discovered in a gorge on June 2. Efforts led by local guides and police were crucial in unraveling the case details, including Sonam's arrest in Uttar Pradesh and her aides' capture in Madhya Pradesh. CCTV installations are planned in popular tourist locations to enhance safety.
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasized the state's commitment to maintaining safe environments for visitors and reiterated strong actions against unlawful activities. Meanwhile, Sonam and her four accomplices have been remanded into police custody as investigations continue.