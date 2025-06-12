AUKUS: Navigating the Waters of Global Defense Strategy

Australia's defence minister has quelled apprehensions regarding the stability of the AUKUS deal between the US, Australia, and Britain for nuclear-powered submarines, following a Pentagon study.

Richard Marles, speaking to Sky News Australia, indicated awareness of the ongoing review, describing it as a standard move for a new administration. He noted that both UK and Australian governments had conducted their respective reviews of the alliance central to AUKUS.

The deal, valued at over USD 200 billion, aims to enhance Australia's naval capabilities against China's growing influence. Recent talks between Marles and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth signaled a positive trajectory for AUKUS, emphasizing timely progress and regional cooperation.