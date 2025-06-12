Left Menu

Gangland Drama: Goldy Brar's Confession in Sidhu Moosewala's Murder

Gangster Goldy Brar confessed to orchestrating the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, claiming irreparable mistakes by Moosewala led to his demise. Brar, linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, cited the souring of Moosewala's relations with Bishnoi. The BBC documentary 'The Killing Call' highlights these claims and Moosewala's legacy.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has confessed to orchestrating the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Brar, an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed Moosewala 'made some mistakes that could not be forgiven.' The confession was made in a BBC World Service documentary titled 'The Killing Call.'

Moosewala, who was killed in Mansa district, Punjab, on May 29, 2022, allegedly had a deteriorating relationship with Bishnoi after promoting a rival's kabaddi tournament. Brar expressed no remorse, asserting that Moosewala's actions warranted consequences. The documentary aired on Moosewala's birth anniversary and delves into the singer's life and murder circumstances.

Despite Moosewala's influence and connections, Brar argued that justice was unattainable through legal means, thus justifying his actions. The documentary also explores the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, for which Moosewala was allegedly complicit. Brar, who went to Canada on a student visa, has been linked to arms smuggling and terrorism.

