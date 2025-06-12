Delhi Stadium Renaming Stirs Cultural Debate

The proposal to rename Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium to 'Maharishi Valmiki Stadium' is one step away from approval. Awaiting clearance from the Union Home Ministry, the decision will be brought to the next NDMC meeting, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma confirmed on Thursday.

'I have communicated with the Union Home Minister. The proposal is pending approval from his department. Once it gets the green light, it will proceed in the next NDMC council session,' Verma informed reporters following the civic body meeting.

Initially suggested during the Delhi Assembly election campaign, the renaming aims to honor Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana. The current name, Talkatora, originates from Persian, indicating the region's natural and historical features.

