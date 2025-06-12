Left Menu

Delhi Stadium Renaming Stirs Cultural Debate

The proposal to rename Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium to 'Maharishi Valmiki Stadium' awaits Union Home Ministry clearance. Once approved, it will proceed to the NDMC council meeting. The name change, suggested by Minister Parvesh Verma, connects to the stadium's historical and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The proposal to rename Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium to 'Maharishi Valmiki Stadium' is one step away from approval. Awaiting clearance from the Union Home Ministry, the decision will be brought to the next NDMC meeting, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma confirmed on Thursday.

'I have communicated with the Union Home Minister. The proposal is pending approval from his department. Once it gets the green light, it will proceed in the next NDMC council session,' Verma informed reporters following the civic body meeting.

Initially suggested during the Delhi Assembly election campaign, the renaming aims to honor Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana. The current name, Talkatora, originates from Persian, indicating the region's natural and historical features.

(With inputs from agencies.)

