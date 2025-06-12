Left Menu

Bryce Dallas Howard Reflects on Career and Box Office Struggles

Bryce Dallas Howard discusses her career highs and notable setbacks in the film industry. Citing movies like 'Argylle' and 'The Lady in the Water,' she explains her pragmatic approach to box office results. Howard emphasizes the importance of serving the director's vision, drawing from her father's experiences.

Renowned Hollywood actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard has delved into her extensive career, acknowledging both triumphs and tribulations at the box office. Known for standout roles in the Jurassic World franchise and contributions to the Star Wars series such as 'The Mandalorian,' Howard openly addressed the challenges faced with films like 'Argylle' and 'The Lady in the Water,' revealing her foresight into their commercial underperformance.

In an interview with 'The Independent,' as shared by Variety, Howard articulated her unruffled response towards box office shortcomings. She remarked, 'You can always see it coming while you're making it.' Howard explained her role as an actor is to serve the director's vision, thus mitigating personal disappointment when a project doesn't meet expectations. Reflecting on her father, Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard's emotional reactions to setbacks, she revealed TV veteran Clint Eastwood once advised Ron to view a career as a varied TV season, suggesting it's natural for some episodes to be less remarkable.

Despite last year's significant setback with 'Argylle'—a high-profile espionage comedy by 'Kingsman' director Matthew Vaughn featuring a star-studded cast including Henry Cavill and Samuel L. Jackson—Howard maintains her pragmatic outlook. Headlining as a spy novelist entangled in a genuine espionage mission, the film grossed a disappointing 96 million USD globally, signaling a rare misstep amidst her prolific career.

