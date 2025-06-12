Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Shocks Nation

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, an Air India flight (AI-171) crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, bound for London. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 individuals and crashed into a residential area.

Congress leaders expressed profound grief over the tragedy, with President Mallikarjun Kharge describing the incident as "heart-wrenching." He called for party workers to assist in rescue and relief efforts promptly.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also conveyed her sympathy to the families affected, expressing hope for survivors. Operations at the airport were temporarily halted as rescue efforts continued.