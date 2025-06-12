Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Shocks Nation

A devastating air crash involving Air India's Flight AI-171 occurred minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in numerous casualties. Party leaders, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed deep sorrow and directed aid efforts. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, an Air India flight (AI-171) crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, bound for London. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 individuals and crashed into a residential area.

Congress leaders expressed profound grief over the tragedy, with President Mallikarjun Kharge describing the incident as "heart-wrenching." He called for party workers to assist in rescue and relief efforts promptly.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also conveyed her sympathy to the families affected, expressing hope for survivors. Operations at the airport were temporarily halted as rescue efforts continued.

