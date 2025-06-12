Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns Tragic Air India Plane Crash

A tragic crash involving Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London left the country in mourning. Multiple Bollywood celebrities expressed shock and offered prayers for the victims and their families. The accident claimed lives and led to the postponement of several high-profile events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:59 IST
Bollywood Mourns Tragic Air India Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming lives and leaving many injured. The incident has sent shockwaves through the country and prompted an outpouring of grief and prayers from Bollywood celebrities.

Stars such as Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar took to social media to express their condolences and hopes for the safety and recovery of all those involved. Kumar canceled his upcoming event appearances, while Salman Khan and others postponed or called off their scheduled engagements as a mark of respect for the victims.

As vital information about the casualties continues to emerge, the film fraternity united in a chorus of support for the bereaved families, urging people to pray for the survivors and the injured. This incident highlights the vulnerability of life and the importance of community support during such catastrophic times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025