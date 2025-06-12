Left Menu

Nation Unites in Grief After Tragic Plane Crash

A tragic plane crash involving a London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 people has left the nation in mourning. The incident occurred in Ahmedabad, crashing into BJ Medical College doctors' residential quarters, resulting in a devastating human tragedy. Vice President Dhankhar expressed solidarity with those affected.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating plane crash involving an Air India aircraft bound for London has struck the heart of the nation. The flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew, tragically plunged into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

Amid fears of numerous casualties, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar took to social media platform X, highlighting the sorrow encapsulating the country. He expressed his deep condolences to all those afflicted, vowing that in this moment of grief, the nation remains steadfast in solidarity with the affected communities.

The tragedy has evoked a unified response, as individuals across the country come together to mourn and support the victims and their families during this devastating time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

